Building Better Bridges

When crossing a bridge by car or on foot, most people take for granted the bridge will remain steady and support them, but history shows that’s not always the case.



“The list of faulty bridges is long,” said Dr. Igor Belykh, associate professor of applied mathematics and mathematical biology at Georgia State. “Many bridges have experienced dramatic vibrations or have even fallen down.”

The London Millennium Bridge, a steel pedestrian bridge crossing the River Thames, is infamous for its opening-day oscillations in 2000. As thousands of pedestrians walked over it, the bridge began to sway slightly, and the wobbling intensified as people fell into step, planting their feet wider as they tried to steady themselves as they walked. The $32 million bridge was closed almost immediately.

Watch a video of the London Millennium Bridge’s opening day.

The Squibb Park Bridge in Brooklyn, N.Y. was closed in 2014 after unusual movement. While the wooden bridge was designed to have a subtle bounce, the bridge started to bounce more and move from side to side, alarming the people who were crossing. The $4.1 million bridge has remained closed, and the Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation is suing the engineering firm that designed it.